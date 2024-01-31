Chrissy Teigen Reveals Third Breast Augmentation Surgery, Expresses Preference for Natural

In a candid revelation on the talk show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen disclosed that she has undergone breast augmentation surgery thrice. The revelation came unexpectedly during a playful segment with Kate Chastain, a former cast member of "Below Deck". Initially, Teigen presented her surgeries as a false statement, only to later confirm their veracity.

Teigen's Journey with Breast Augmentation

In a humorous tone, Teigen expressed her dissatisfaction with her breasts post-removal procedure. She first publicly acknowledged her breast implants in March 2020, citing the motivation behind the initial surgery as a requirement of her modeling career, particularly for swimsuit shoots. However, she noted that motherhood brought significant changes to their appearance.

Desire for Natural: Beyond Implants

Teigen expressed the desire to have her implants removed, citing discomfort when attempting to fit into dresses, and the inconvenience experienced when lying on her stomach. She eventually chose to undergo surgery to remove the implants, marking the event with a celebratory gathering of friends and a humorous cake symbolizing the end of her implants' era.

Post-Surgery: Contentment and Safety

Despite openly discussing her surgeries and the associated risks, particularly after becoming a mother, Teigen reassured her audience of her post-surgery safety. She expressed a preference for natural breasts, composed of fat, over implants, asserting her contentment with her current state.