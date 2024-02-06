Austin Butler Talks Privacy, Past Relationship, and Playing Elvis

In an intimate reflection on his career and personal life, actor Austin Butler revealed his reverence for privacy, notably when it comes to his past relationship with Vanessa Hudgens. Butler's comments came during a Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable held in January 2023, where he illuminated his path to portraying the music legend, Elvis Presley.

A 'Friend' Encourages an Elvis Pursuit

Butler recounted an anecdote about being spurred to audition for the role of Elvis Presley following a casual singalong to an Elvis Christmas song, while playing the piano. A 'friend,' as Butler referred to, had encouraged him. This narrative piqued the interest of fans who recollected Hudgens sharing a similar account on a 2019 TV show appearance. Hudgens, who was dating Butler at the time, had encouraged him to take up the role.

Preserving Privacy, Not Erasing the Past

Butler clarified that his intention wasn’t to erase the past but rather to uphold a level of privacy. “I've always tried to keep my personal life private, and that includes my relationships,” he stated. Butler and Hudgens, a couple first seen together in 2011, were a familiar sight on red carpets and public appearances. However, their relationship ended in January 2020 due to the demands of their respective work schedules and travel commitments.

The Journey to Becoming The King

Butler further discussed the journey that led him to play Elvis Presley and the myriad challenges the role presented. The responsibility of portraying such an iconic figure came with a considerable amount of pressure, but Butler acknowledged the personal growth he experienced along the way. The journey to becoming 'The King' of Rock 'n' Roll, as Elvis was famously known, proved to be a transformative experience for Butler.