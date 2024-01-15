Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis Reveal Gender of Unborn Baby at Grand Baby Shower

In the vibrant world of Hollywood, the anticipated arrival of a new life always brings a wave of excitement and joy. Actress Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis recently shared their happiness with the world by hosting a grand baby shower to announce the gender of their unborn child. The couple, who got engaged in July 2023 and married shortly after in a private ceremony, is expecting a baby girl.

A Star-Studded Affair

The baby shower was a lavish affair, attended by a host of their celebrity friends, including singer Demi Lovato and socialite Nicky Hilton. The celebration was adorned with pink-themed decorations and treats, including cakes, muffins, and candy, to honor the anticipated arrival of their daughter. An LED sign lit up the room, exclaiming ‘It’s a girl,’ adding to the festive atmosphere.

Relationship and Family Background

Benson, 34, and Davis, 43, first made their relationship public in January 2023, when they were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Davis, the grandson of the late oil magnate Marvin Davis, has been known for his high-profile social life, including dating actress Mischa Barton and being a close friend of Paris Hilton.

Work and Future Plans

While preparing for their new arrival, Benson continues to stay active with her career. She has established partnerships with several brands and launched her own fragrance line named ‘Ash.’ The couple has chosen to keep the expected due date of their baby a secret. However, fans and well-wishers worldwide are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the couple’s little bundle of joy.