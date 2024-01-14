en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hollywood

Ariana Grande Sells Hollywood Hills Home to Bad Bunny, Incurring Over $1 Million Loss

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Ariana Grande Sells Hollywood Hills Home to Bad Bunny, Incurring Over $1 Million Loss

The Hollywood Hills landscape has seen a subtle shift as pop diva Ariana Grande sold her Bird Streets home to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for $8.3 million. The transaction, carried out discreetly, was not publicly listed, however, the details have emerged, painting a picture of a charming hillside cottage changing hands.

A Notable Loss for Grande

Grande purchased the property in early 2021 for $8.9 million. With the recent sale price, the new L.A. mansion tax, and other closing costs, she incurred a loss exceeding $1 million. Despite this financial hit, the sale underscores the dynamism of the real estate market, where gains and losses are a part of the game.

Inside the Bird Streets Cottage

Originally built in 1946, the cottage underwent extensive renovations in 2020, blending rustic charm with contemporary elegance. It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spanning less than 1,600 square feet. The house stands out for its private setting, shielded from public view by tall hedges and trees, with a long gated driveway adding to its exclusivity. Its crown jewel is the panoramic views it offers of West Hollywood and the Sunset Strip, a sight that has likely wooed many Hollywood stars.

Bad Bunny’s Growing Estate

Bad Bunny, who had a highly successful 2022 with album sales and touring, adds this property to his already significant real estate portfolio in the Hollywood Hills. His plans for the newly acquired Bird Streets property remain undisclosed, stirring curiosity about whether this is a purely investment move or a new home for the rapper.

In other real estate news, founders of Pura Vida have listed a mansion in Miami, and F1’s Jenson Button is listing his SoCal mansion. However, the buzz remains around the Bird Streets cottage deal, marking an intriguing chapter in Hollywood’s real estate narratives.

0
Hollywood United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hollywood

See more
13 mins ago
Anya Taylor-Joy: A Modern Torchbearer of Old Hollywood's Romantic Escapism
Renowned actor Anya Taylor-Joy is a shining testament to the enduring power of escapism in film, particularly the brand of romantic escapism that thrived in old Hollywood cinema. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the actress unveiled her deep-seated affection for the magic and romanticism embodied in classic Hollywood musicals. This stands in stark
Anya Taylor-Joy: A Modern Torchbearer of Old Hollywood's Romantic Escapism
Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom
9 hours ago
Jacob Elordi: The Journey from Obscurity to Stardom
Jacob Elordi: From a Los Angeles Restaurant to Playing Elvis Presley
11 hours ago
Jacob Elordi: From a Los Angeles Restaurant to Playing Elvis Presley
Hollywood's Ill-Fitting Glamour: A Universal Struggle Behind the Perfect Fit
3 hours ago
Hollywood's Ill-Fitting Glamour: A Universal Struggle Behind the Perfect Fit
The Changing Landscape of the Entertainment Industry: Movie Stars Transition to Television
8 hours ago
The Changing Landscape of the Entertainment Industry: Movie Stars Transition to Television
AI in Hollywood: Crafting Lifelike Body Doubles
8 hours ago
AI in Hollywood: Crafting Lifelike Body Doubles
Latest Headlines
World News
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
15 seconds
John Mikel Obi Brands Sunday Oliseh as 'Worst Manager Ever'
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
44 seconds
West Indies Stars Da Silva and Hodge Shine in Practice Match Against Cricket Australia XI
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers
50 seconds
Elorde Awards Night Renamed in Honor of Filipino Boxers
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
1 min
Premier League Showdowns, Africa Cup of Nations Kick-Off and Australian Open Drama
Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd's Memorial
1 min
Government Faces Backlash for Not Allowing MPs to Attend Baroness Boothroyd's Memorial
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
3 mins
From Trauma Survivor to Peer Counselor: The Inspiring Journey of Danielle Esposito
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana
3 mins
Caitlin Clark Stuns with Mid-Court Logo Three-Pointer in Win Over Indiana
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
5 mins
Artisight Bags $42M in Series B Funding: A Leap Forward in AI-Driven Healthcare
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
5 mins
Maureen Dowd Dissects US Political Landscape Amidst Iowa Snowstorm
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
50 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app