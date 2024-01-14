Ariana Grande Sells Hollywood Hills Home to Bad Bunny, Incurring Over $1 Million Loss

The Hollywood Hills landscape has seen a subtle shift as pop diva Ariana Grande sold her Bird Streets home to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for $8.3 million. The transaction, carried out discreetly, was not publicly listed, however, the details have emerged, painting a picture of a charming hillside cottage changing hands.

A Notable Loss for Grande

Grande purchased the property in early 2021 for $8.9 million. With the recent sale price, the new L.A. mansion tax, and other closing costs, she incurred a loss exceeding $1 million. Despite this financial hit, the sale underscores the dynamism of the real estate market, where gains and losses are a part of the game.

Inside the Bird Streets Cottage

Originally built in 1946, the cottage underwent extensive renovations in 2020, blending rustic charm with contemporary elegance. It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spanning less than 1,600 square feet. The house stands out for its private setting, shielded from public view by tall hedges and trees, with a long gated driveway adding to its exclusivity. Its crown jewel is the panoramic views it offers of West Hollywood and the Sunset Strip, a sight that has likely wooed many Hollywood stars.

Bad Bunny’s Growing Estate

Bad Bunny, who had a highly successful 2022 with album sales and touring, adds this property to his already significant real estate portfolio in the Hollywood Hills. His plans for the newly acquired Bird Streets property remain undisclosed, stirring curiosity about whether this is a purely investment move or a new home for the rapper.

In other real estate news, founders of Pura Vida have listed a mansion in Miami, and F1’s Jenson Button is listing his SoCal mansion. However, the buzz remains around the Bird Streets cottage deal, marking an intriguing chapter in Hollywood’s real estate narratives.