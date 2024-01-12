Andrew Scott Advocates for Elimination of the Term ‘Openly Gay’

In a recent discussion at The Hollywood Reporter’s Actors Roundtable, Andrew Scott, a well-established 47-year-old actor, articulated his desire to see the term ‘openly gay’ rendered obsolete in popular discourse. Scott, who is soon to appear in the much-anticipated LGBTQ romantic fantasy ‘All Of Us Strangers’, believes that the term carries a negative connotation and is redundant in day-to-day conversations.

Scott’s Argument Against ‘Openly Gay’

Scott expressed his view that the term ‘openly’ seems to be unnecessarily attached to someone’s sexuality. He stated, ‘It’s not applied to other aspects of identity such as nationality or handedness.’ The Irish actor argues that the term borders on implying a sense of shame for being gay, which he strongly refutes. He advocates for the usage of ‘out’ or, in some cases, no descriptor at all instead.

Fans’ Reception and Scott’s Personal Anecdote

Scott’s suggestion has been well-received by his fans, many of whom share his sentiment. The actor also shared a personal anecdote about forgoing an art scholarship to pursue an acting career, underlining his dedication to his profession. Despite his success, he insists on maintaining a balance between his public life and personal privacy.

Sexuality As a Fact, Not a Defining Characteristic

Scott frequently emphasizes that his sexuality is merely a fact of his life and not a defining feature of his character or acting career. He distinguishes between privacy and secrecy, noting that he has no desire to hide his sexuality. However, he believes that it should not overshadow his professional accomplishments or be used as a constraint in the media.

In conclusion, Scott’s comments highlight a broader conversation about representation and transformation in the film industry. As the industry works towards more inclusivity and diversity, it is crucial to consider how language can impact perceptions and contribute to stigma. Scott’s advocacy for eliminating the term ‘openly gay’ is a step towards a more inclusive discourse that respects individual identities without unnecessary labels.