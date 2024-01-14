en English
AI & ML

AI in Hollywood: Crafting Lifelike Body Doubles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
In a fusion of art and technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is making a seismic shift in the entertainment industry by enabling the creation of lifelike body doubles for Hollywood stars. This revolutionary development has opened up a myriad of possibilities, from performing dangerous stunts and de-aging characters to resurrecting actors posthumously for the silver screen.

Drawing Realism with Artificial Intelligence

The process involves a marriage of machine learning, computer graphics, and visual effects techniques. AI algorithms are trained using a wealth of data – photographs, video clips, and 3D scans of an actor. The system, thus fine-tuned, can replicate the actor’s appearance and movements with uncanny precision. The outcome? A convincing digital double that can be integrated seamlessly into film scenes, ensuring the visual continuity and authenticity of the performance remain unblemished.

Deepfakes: A Double-edged Sword

Deepfakes, the portmanteau of deep learning and fake, are synthetic media crafted by replacing one person’s likeness with another’s convincingly. By leveraging potent techniques from machine learning and AI, deepfakes can generate or manipulate visual and audio content with an unsettling ease of deception. However, despite the strides made in creating deepfakes, they are not without controversy. With their potential use in generating illicit content and spreading disinformation, they have attracted the attention, and concern, of industry and government bodies alike.

The Ethical Crossroads

The advent of AI body doubles has ignited a debate on ethical issues surrounding consent and the potential for misuse. The technology’s power to manipulate video footage and medical imagery raises questions regarding the ethical and social implications. Nonetheless, it also presents an exhilarating prospect for pushing the boundaries of storytelling and creative expression in cinema.

As advancements in generative AI continue to accelerate, it is poised to become more pervasive in the entertainment industry, equipping filmmakers with innovative tools to redefine the limits of cinema.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

