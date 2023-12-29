en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AI in Hollywood: A Double-Edged Sword for Creativity and Authenticity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
AI in Hollywood: A Double-Edged Sword for Creativity and Authenticity

A buzzword in Hollywood, artificial intelligence (AI) has engendered both fear and hope among the glitterati. The impact of AI on creativity and the entertainment industry is stirring up debates among stars. While some express concerns about AI’s potential to hinder artistic authenticity, others see it as an opportunity to expand their capabilities. Everyone concurs on the need for regulations to govern the use of AI technology in Hollywood.

The Artistry of AI

AI has significantly influenced creativity in Hollywood, with machines now capable of generating artwork that rivals human creativity. This evolution began in the 1970s and has progressed to AI models creating images that can deceive humans. Modern AI art employs techniques such as neural networks and machine learning, with platforms like Vitalentum spearheading this revolution.

(Read Also: James Martin: The Oscar-Winning Actor Remains Grounded Amidst Success)

The AI Debate

However, not everyone sees AI’s artistic abilities in a positive light. Renowned art critic, Jason Farago, challenges the idea that AI is a threat to human culture, asserting that the real danger lies in humans diminishing their imagination to conform to that of machines. He contends that AI-generated images lack human qualities and can only produce approximations based on pre-existing data. Farago believes that while AI can mimic, it cannot create, and the human touch and spark of creativity cannot be replicated by algorithms.

(Read Also: Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Carol Alt: Enduring Legacies of 80s Supermodels)

AI and Freedom of Artistic Expression

When a prominent Hollywood screenwriter faced hindrances from an AI service that refused to assist with storyboarding for a dystopian narrative due to content restrictions, it ignited a debate around AI censorship and artistic freedom. This incident prompted calls for a reevaluation of AI guidelines in creative processes, advocating for a system where AI can flag sensitive content but still allow artists to explore complex themes.

The broader debate on how to integrate AI into creative workflows without compromising artistic integrity is ongoing. AI’s potential risk of becoming a tool of disinformation and bias is also a concern, with the concept of self-censorship within AI being explored. The impact of AI on job roles, energy demand, and discerning real information from artificially generated disinformation also raises thought-provoking questions.

AI has become a contentious issue in Hollywood. The conversation around its impact on creativity, authenticity, and livelihoods in the entertainment industry continues, with differing perspectives on its potential benefits and risks. AI experts predict the next year will see more advancements in the technology and possibly more regulation.

Read More

0
AI & ML Hollywood
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BharatGPT: Pioneering Linguistic Inclusivity in AI

By Dil Bar Irshad

Kajol Expresses Interest in Darker Roles, Transforms into Hannibal Using AI

By BNN Correspondents

AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging Travel Trends: Solo and Community Travel Transforming the Industry

By Justice Nwafor

Microsoft's AI Image Sparks Controversy in Indie Game Community ...
@AI & ML · 2 hours
Microsoft's AI Image Sparks Controversy in Indie Game Community ...
heart comment 0
Baidu’s Ernie Bot Surpasses 100 Million Users, Intensifying AI Chatbot Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu's Ernie Bot Surpasses 100 Million Users, Intensifying AI Chatbot Competition
DeepFakeAI Unveils New Pricing Tiers: A Step Towards AI Democratization

By Safak Costu

DeepFakeAI Unveils New Pricing Tiers: A Step Towards AI Democratization
2023: A Year of Resurgence and Novel Trends across Global Sectors

By Shivani Chauhan

2023: A Year of Resurgence and Novel Trends across Global Sectors
AI and Culture: A Critique of Machine-Made Art

By BNN Correspondents

AI and Culture: A Critique of Machine-Made Art
Latest Headlines
World News
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
43 seconds
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
45 seconds
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
1 min
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict
1 min
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict
Husnah Kukundakwe: The Paralympian Swimmer Breaking Stereotypes
1 min
Husnah Kukundakwe: The Paralympian Swimmer Breaking Stereotypes
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un
1 min
New Ice Rink in Pyongyang: A Strategic Move by Kim Jong Un
Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections
2 mins
Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme
5 mins
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Initiates Third Phase of State's Flagship Health Scheme
Ugandan First Lady Janet Museveni Tests Positive for Covid-19, President Tests Negative
6 mins
Ugandan First Lady Janet Museveni Tests Positive for Covid-19, President Tests Negative
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app