ABC Unveils Exciting Updates for Scripted Series: Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Historic 20th Season

Breaking news from the realm of television: ABC, a beloved entity under the Disney Television Group, has unveiled thrilling updates for its scripted series. Among these announcements is the renewal of the universally adored 'Grey's Anatomy' for a historic 20th season.
A Landmark Season for Grey's Anatomy
The medical drama, which has been making waves globally and fueling growth on Disney's platforms, will see the return of familiar guest stars alongside fresh faces. This landmark season promises to deliver the same blend of emotion, drama, and human connection that fans have come to love.
Renewals and New Additions
In addition to 'Grey's Anatomy', ABC has also renewed 'The Bachelorette'. The network is further expanding its repertoire with the greenlighting of 'The Golden Bachelorette' for streaming on Hulu. Other renewals include cherished game shows such as 'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel of Fortune', and the highly anticipated Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.
Disney Branded Television's Exciting Projects
Disney Branded Television is gearing up for the second season of 'Goosebumps' and 'ZOMBIES 4'. Production for these shows is slated to commence in New Zealand. Furthermore, 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' will be returning for a second season, showcasing the successful partnership with 20th Television.
In light of the Hollywood strikes, ABC and Disney Television Group President, Craig Erwich, shared insights on the network's scripted series premieres and the introduction of new shows. With only two drama series currently airing at 10 PM, down from four at the start of the previous season, questions have arisen regarding the feasibility of the hour on broadcast TV.
Erwich also spoke about the decisions to conclude 'Station 19' and 'The Good Doctor'. The future of 'The Conners' and 'Grey's Anatomy' remains an exciting topic of discussion. He further touched upon '9-1-1's transition to ABC and potential collaborations with Ryan Murphy on ABC and Hulu.
As we navigate through this transformative cultural landscape, it's clear that the world of entertainment is evolving. With these updates from ABC, viewers can look forward to a diverse array of content that promises to engage, inspire, and captivate audiences worldwide.
Note: This article was published on February 13, 2024.