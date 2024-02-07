A-List Talent Eyeing New Romantic Comedy with Dakota Johnson in Talks

In an exciting development for the film industry, a new romantic comedy, currently in pre-production, has been making waves due to its potential A-list cast and the involvement of distinguished producers. Dakota Johnson, known for her roles in films like 'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'The Peanut Butter Falcon', is presently in discussions to join the upcoming project. There are even rumors of Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, both renowned actors, showing interest in the film.

Advertisment

Notable Production Team

Adding to the buzz around the movie is the production team which includes esteemed names like Christine Vachon, Pam Koffler, and 2AM. Vachon and Koffler, founders of Killer Films, are known for their acclaimed body of work including films like 'Carol' and 'Boys Don't Cry'. Their involvement heightens anticipation for this promising project.

The Screenplay and Plot

Advertisment

The screenplay is being penned by Song, who has previously worked on the film 'Past Lives'. Despite being a departure from the genre of 'Past Lives', the concept of the film has received positive feedback from buyers, indicating Song's versatility as a screenwriter. The storyline reportedly revolves around a professional matchmaker who gets entangled in a love triangle with a wealthy man and a financially struggling actor/waiter whom she had previously left. The intriguing plot is adding allure to the film.

Market Buzz and Production Plans

The buzz surrounding the project is drawing considerable market attention. Although financial partners have not yet been confirmed, the intense interest suggests that agreements may soon be in the pipeline. The production aims to commence as early as this spring, adding an urgency to the pre-production process and keeping the film industry on its toes.