en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood Stars Converge for the Glamorous AFI Awards Luncheon 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
Hollywood Stars Converge for the Glamorous AFI Awards Luncheon 2024

The sparkle and glamour of Hollywood descended upon the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills as the AFI Awards Luncheon unveiled its red carpet on January 12, 2024. The event, a time-honored tradition, celebrated the remarkable achievements in movies and television over the past year, drawing a constellation of A-list celebrities.

The Gathering of the Stars

Among the glittering attendees were Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Tracee Ellis Ross, and a plethora of other luminaries from the entertainment industry. The event served as a reunion of sorts, with cast members from acclaimed productions such as ‘Beef’, ‘The Bear’, ‘Maestro’, and ‘Barbie’ convening to honor the year’s triumphs.

A Celebration of Talent and Diversity

The luncheon was not just a celebration of achievements, but also a showcase of the industry’s immense talent and the rich diversity of projects that have left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. The event underscored the transcendence of storytelling, the power of performance, and the magic of cinema that connects us all.

More Than Just an Awards Event

More than just an awards event, the AFI Awards Luncheon transformed into a parade of stars, with Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Ackerley, Lily Gladstone, Natasha Lyonne, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, James Marsden, Sterling K. Brown, Jeremy Allen White, and Kieran Culkin gracing the occasion. It provided a platform for cast reunions, fashion revelations, and the inception of new collaborations, raising the curtain on the awards season with panache.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 seconds ago
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges
The spinoff of the highly successful Southern Charm, named Southern Hospitality, is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of personal and professional drama, unfolding among the staff of Leva Bonaparte’s trendy Charleston nightspot, Republic. The show’s cast, consisting of Bradley Carter, Leva Bonaparte, Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, TJ Dinch, Will Kulp, Grace Lilly, Maddi
Southern Hospitality: Cast Reveals Upcoming Season's Drama and Personal Challenges
City's Winter Landscape Transforms into Vibrant Arts and Comedy Hub
3 mins ago
City's Winter Landscape Transforms into Vibrant Arts and Comedy Hub
Saudi Arabia Unveils Its First Grand Opera 'Zarqa Al Yamama'
3 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Unveils Its First Grand Opera 'Zarqa Al Yamama'
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
29 seconds ago
Nashville Faces Severe Cold Weather and Snow; Local Artist Finds Solace in Art
Lord of the Rings Duo Reunite for Stage Production in Halifax
1 min ago
Lord of the Rings Duo Reunite for Stage Production in Halifax
Sony Rumored to Launch New DualSense 'v2' Controller: Leaked Details Emerge
2 mins ago
Sony Rumored to Launch New DualSense 'v2' Controller: Leaked Details Emerge
Latest Headlines
World News
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
2 mins
Spectator's Acrobatic Catch Steals the Show in Auckland Aces' Super Smash Victory
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
2 mins
Buffalo Bills' Gabe Davis and Taylor Rapp to Miss Playoff Game due to Injuries
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
2 mins
Pierre Poilievre Calls for Action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
2 mins
Bayern Munich's Tribute to Club Legend Beckenbauer during Bundesliga Match
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
3 mins
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
4 mins
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
4 mins
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
5 mins
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
5 mins
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app