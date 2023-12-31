en English
Arts & Entertainment

Stars Credit Manifestation for Hollywood Success Stories and Career Triumphs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:05 pm EST
Stars Credit Manifestation for Hollywood Success Stories and Career Triumphs

In the world of Hollywood, where dreams are at the heart of the industry, the concept of ‘manifesting’ career aspirations is gaining momentum. A slew of celebrities has attributed their success to this practice, which involves the vocalization of professional dreams and seeing them remarkably become a reality.

Manifestation: A Hollywood Trend

From superheroes to music sensations and Broadway stars, the stories of manifestation are as varied as they are inspiring. Simu Liu, before his meteoric rise, had once tweeted Marvel about the need for an Asian American superhero. Years later, he donned the role of Shang-Chi, making history. Similarly, the musical prodigy, Billie Eilish, and her brother Finneas, whimsically wrote Bond-themed songs before she was commissioned for the ‘No Time To Die’ soundtrack. The desire to play Spider-Man was once expressed by Tom Holland, a role he eventually secured, creating a stir in the Marvel universe.

From Dreams to Reality

Despite early skepticism from her publicist, Kim Kardashian achieved her goal of gracing the cover of Vogue, setting a precedent for reality stars. Jim Carrey, a struggling comedian, famously wrote himself a $10 million check, and years later, earned that exact amount for his role in ‘The Mask’, a testament to the power of self-belief. Lea Michele echoed her passion for ‘Funny Girl’ for years and eventually was cast as Fanny Brice on Broadway. Beanie Feldstein, who had dressed up as Fanny Brice as a child, also saw her childhood dream materialize when she was cast in the same Broadway role.

Manifesting: A Potential Catalyst?

The last on our list, Noah Kahan, tweeted his ambition to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’, and was later invited as a musical guest. These accounts suggest that manifesting could potentially act as a catalyst in achieving career goals in the entertainment industry. While it may not be the sole determinant of success, it appears to play a part in guiding these stars towards their dreams. As we step into 2024, it remains to be seen whether this practice of ‘manifesting’ will grow more prevalent and continue to influence the trajectories of Hollywood’s finest.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

