Agriculture

Hollywood Stars Advocate for Sustainable Farming at ‘Common Ground’ Premiere

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Hollywood Stars Advocate for Sustainable Farming at 'Common Ground' Premiere

A constellation of stars graced the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Common Ground,’ a documentary film advocating for sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices. The event, which unfolded on Thursday night, wasn’t just another display of Hollywood glamour, but also a family outing for the ‘Aquaman’ star, Jason Momoa, who attended with his children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa.

A Star-studded Push for Sustainable Farming

Joining Momoa in support of the film were industry stalwarts Demi Moore, Laura Dern, Rosario Dawson, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Ian Somerhalder. As the film rolled, the voices of these Hollywood figures intertwined with those of farmers, ranchers, scientists, educators, and activists, all lending their perspectives on the urgent need for agricultural practices that are in sync with the environment.

‘Common Ground’: A Call for Change

‘Common Ground’ is a sequel to the 2020 documentary ‘Kiss the Ground,’ both directed by the husband-wife duo Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell. The film focuses on the regenerative agriculture movement, scrutinizing the farming and agricultural industry through an environmentally conscious lens. It premiered in Atlanta at the Tara Theater on December 4, 2023, where community leaders came together to support the cause.

From Awareness to Action

The documentary’s objective goes beyond raising awareness about eco-friendly farming. It aims to inspire action towards more sustainable food production methods. As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, efforts such as ‘Common Ground’ underscore the importance of shifting to sustainable, regenerative agriculture to not only feed the global population but also heal the planet.

Agriculture Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

