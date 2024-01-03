en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood Museum Celebrates Milestone with 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Commemorative Statue Unveiling

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Hollywood Museum Celebrates Milestone with 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Commemorative Statue Unveiling

The National Academy of Television Sciences etched a new chapter in its illustrious history with the unveiling of the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Commemorative Statue at The Hollywood Museum’s Daytime TV History Exhibit & 2023 Annual Daytime Emmy/Children & Family Emmy Nominee Reception. The event, held on December 13, 2023, at the museum’s location on North Highland Avenue in Hollywood, California, was a grand celebration of daytime television, its history, and its stars.

Unveiling of the Commemorative Statue

The unveiling of the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Commemorative Statue was a key highlight of the event. The Statue stands as a tribute to 50 years of excellence in daytime television, a testament to the dedication, creativity, and passion of countless television professionals who have contributed to this vibrant industry over the years.

Daytime TV History Exhibit

The Daytime TV History Exhibit, showcased in tandem with the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, offered a fascinating glimpse into the world of daytime television. The exhibit displayed a variety of memorabilia from popular daytime television shows, including costumes, props, scripts, and Emmys.

Presence of Celebrities and Nominees

The event saw a high turnout of Emmy nominees and celebrities, including the celebrated actress Donna Mills, known for her role on ‘Knots Landing’ and for adopting her daughter Chloe at the ripe age of 54. Their presence added an extra layer of glamour and excitement to the event.

The Hollywood Museum, nestled in the historic Max Factor Building, is famous for its vast collection of show business artifacts. It houses over 10,000 authentic show business treasures, spanning over 100 years of Hollywood history, and serves as a tribute to the industry’s icons and legends.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kazkaz Emerges From The Shadows: A Journey From Ghost Producer to Indie Artistry

By BNN Correspondents

Disney's 'Percy Jackson' Series Reimagines Medusa's Tale, Challenges Patriarchy

By BNN Correspondents

Albrecht Fersch: The Performance Artist Blending Work and Leisure on a German Beach

By BNN Correspondents

Nagpur to Host 'Ram Bhakti' Themed Bhajan Competition Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

By Dil Bar Irshad

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Rings in Her 29th Birthday with Love and Warm Wishes ...
@K-Pop · 7 mins
BLACKPINK's Jisoo Rings in Her 29th Birthday with Love and Warm Wishes ...
heart comment 0
DC’s Dawn of DC Revives Classic Justice League International Element in ‘Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville’

By BNN Correspondents

DC's Dawn of DC Revives Classic Justice League International Element in 'Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville'
Zenescope Entertainment Unveils ‘Gretal Dark Impulses’: A New Chapter in Witch Hunter Gretal’s Adventure

By BNN Correspondents

Zenescope Entertainment Unveils 'Gretal Dark Impulses': A New Chapter in Witch Hunter Gretal's Adventure
Bollywood Celebrities Spark Interest at Recent Airport Event

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood Celebrities Spark Interest at Recent Airport Event
PUMA Revives the Iconic Mostro Sneakers: A Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity

By BNN Correspondents

PUMA Revives the Iconic Mostro Sneakers: A Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity
Latest Headlines
World News
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
1 min
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
2 mins
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
2 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
2 mins
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
2 mins
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
2 mins
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
2 mins
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
2 mins
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
37 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app