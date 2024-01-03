Hollywood Museum Celebrates Milestone with 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Commemorative Statue Unveiling

The National Academy of Television Sciences etched a new chapter in its illustrious history with the unveiling of the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Commemorative Statue at The Hollywood Museum’s Daytime TV History Exhibit & 2023 Annual Daytime Emmy/Children & Family Emmy Nominee Reception. The event, held on December 13, 2023, at the museum’s location on North Highland Avenue in Hollywood, California, was a grand celebration of daytime television, its history, and its stars.

Unveiling of the Commemorative Statue

The unveiling of the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Commemorative Statue was a key highlight of the event. The Statue stands as a tribute to 50 years of excellence in daytime television, a testament to the dedication, creativity, and passion of countless television professionals who have contributed to this vibrant industry over the years.

Daytime TV History Exhibit

The Daytime TV History Exhibit, showcased in tandem with the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, offered a fascinating glimpse into the world of daytime television. The exhibit displayed a variety of memorabilia from popular daytime television shows, including costumes, props, scripts, and Emmys.

Presence of Celebrities and Nominees

The event saw a high turnout of Emmy nominees and celebrities, including the celebrated actress Donna Mills, known for her role on ‘Knots Landing’ and for adopting her daughter Chloe at the ripe age of 54. Their presence added an extra layer of glamour and excitement to the event.

The Hollywood Museum, nestled in the historic Max Factor Building, is famous for its vast collection of show business artifacts. It houses over 10,000 authentic show business treasures, spanning over 100 years of Hollywood history, and serves as a tribute to the industry’s icons and legends.