Hollywood Couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick: From Broadway to West End and North London Nights

Hollywood power couple, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, have been delighting locals in Highgate, North London, with their appearances at neighborhood watering hole, The Gate House. The duo is currently in the British capital for their West End debut in the revival of Neil Simon's classic, 'Plaza Suite.'

Plaza Suite: A Trip Down Memory Lane

First introduced on Broadway in 1968, 'Plaza Suite' is a collection of three one-act plays, each revolving around an individual couple staying in suite 719 of New York's iconic Plaza Hotel. Adding to the intrigue, Parker and Broderick, married since 1997, portray all three couples. The narratives weave through the lives of a long-married couple, high school sweethearts, and the parents of a bride, each sketch offering a comedic yet insightful look into love and marriage.

West End Reception: A Mixed Bag

Despite the play's nostalgic appeal and the star power of its leading actors, it has received lukewarm reviews with many critics giving it just two stars. Their concerns highlight the play's dated content and the steep ticket prices. While some critics accuse the production of relying more on its stars' fame than its substance, others underscore the aged nature of the script.

The Stars Shine Amidst the Criticism

However, amidst the criticism, Parker and Broderick's performances have been singled out for praise. The couple appears to be thoroughly enjoying their London sojourn, immersing themselves in the local culture and engaging with fans. Parker has even expressed a fascination with the London Underground. As the show continues its run, the pair's regular presence at The Gate House suggests they have found a slice of home in North London.