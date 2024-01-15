en English
Arts & Entertainment

Holly Willoughby’s Triumphant Return to ‘Dancing On Ice’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Holly Willoughby's Triumphant Return to 'Dancing On Ice'

Beloved television presenter Holly Willoughby, known for her charm and charisma, made a triumphant return to the popular show ‘Dancing On Ice’ after a three-month hiatus. Her reappearance on the television circuit was met with warm enthusiasm from both her colleagues and her legion of fans.

Holly Willoughby’s Comeback

Willoughby, who had taken a break from her television duties to focus on her family, stepped back into the limelight alongside her new co-host Stephen Mulhern. The duo, who had previously won viewers over during their time presenting ‘Ministry of Mayhem’ together, pledged to rekindle the lighthearted spirit of their early days. Their camaraderie was palpable during the opening show of ‘Dancing On Ice’, buoying the spirits of the audience and viewers at home.

Praise for Holly’s Return

Willoughby’s return was lauded by her co-host Dermot O’Leary, who expressed joy at her comeback saying she was ‘back where she belongs.’ Likewise, Josie Gibson, a fellow participant on the show, lauded Holly Willoughby‘s return as ‘incredible’, noting her stunning appearance and the beautiful reunion on set. Gibson, who entered the show on a sledge, was positioned across the rink from Holly and co-host Mulhern, providing her with a prime view of the much-anticipated reunion.

Reception from Viewers

Viewers were equally excited about Willoughby’s return, with many expressing their reactions on social media. Fans noted Willoughby’s radiant appearance in a sparkling gown and praised her for her decision to return to television. The positive reception for Willoughby’s return reaffirms her status as a beloved figure in the television industry.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

