Holly Willoughby Makes Anticipated Return to ITV with ‘Dancing On Ice’

Holly Willoughby, a familiar and beloved face on ITV, is making a much-anticipated return to the small screen. After a two-month hiatus following her departure from ‘This Morning’, Willoughby is set to resume her role as host of ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’. The show’s new season is scheduled to commence in January, with Stephen Mulhern, known for his work on the rebooted ‘Deal or No Deal’, joining her as co-host.

A Reunion Twenty Years in the Making

This reunion is particularly significant as it marks two decades since Willoughby and Mulhern first worked together on the children’s show ‘Ministry Of Mayhem’. ITV has expressed great enthusiasm over this pair reuniting for ‘Dancing On Ice’, indicating a promising year ahead for the show.

Changes in the ITV Landscape

Willoughby’s return follows her resignation from ‘This Morning’ in October, a decision she made for personal reasons after co-presenting the show for 14 years alongside Phillip Schofield. Meanwhile, Schofield parted ways with ITV after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague. The baton has now been passed to Mulhern to accompany Willoughby on ‘Dancing On Ice’, replacing Schofield.

What’s Ahead for ‘Dancing On Ice’

The upcoming season of ‘Dancing On Ice’ is set to feature a lineup that includes Ricky Hatton, Claire Sweeney, Hannah Spearritt, Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford, and other celebrities. The panel of judges comprising Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse will also be returning. Unfortunately, Stephen Lustig-Webb, initially slated to participate, had to withdraw due to an ankle injury. Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards will be stepping in to fill his place. The stage is set for another season of high-stakes competition and dazzling performances on ice, brought to life by Willoughby and Mulhern’s dynamic hosting.