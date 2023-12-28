en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Holly Willoughby Makes Anticipated Return to ITV with ‘Dancing On Ice’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:38 am EST
Holly Willoughby Makes Anticipated Return to ITV with ‘Dancing On Ice’

Holly Willoughby, a familiar and beloved face on ITV, is making a much-anticipated return to the small screen. After a two-month hiatus following her departure from ‘This Morning’, Willoughby is set to resume her role as host of ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’. The show’s new season is scheduled to commence in January, with Stephen Mulhern, known for his work on the rebooted ‘Deal or No Deal’, joining her as co-host.

A Reunion Twenty Years in the Making

This reunion is particularly significant as it marks two decades since Willoughby and Mulhern first worked together on the children’s show ‘Ministry Of Mayhem’. ITV has expressed great enthusiasm over this pair reuniting for ‘Dancing On Ice’, indicating a promising year ahead for the show.

Changes in the ITV Landscape

Willoughby’s return follows her resignation from ‘This Morning’ in October, a decision she made for personal reasons after co-presenting the show for 14 years alongside Phillip Schofield. Meanwhile, Schofield parted ways with ITV after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague. The baton has now been passed to Mulhern to accompany Willoughby on ‘Dancing On Ice’, replacing Schofield.

What’s Ahead for ‘Dancing On Ice’

The upcoming season of ‘Dancing On Ice’ is set to feature a lineup that includes Ricky Hatton, Claire Sweeney, Hannah Spearritt, Amber Davies, Greg Rutherford, and other celebrities. The panel of judges comprising Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse will also be returning. Unfortunately, Stephen Lustig-Webb, initially slated to participate, had to withdraw due to an ankle injury. Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards will be stepping in to fill his place. The stage is set for another season of high-stakes competition and dazzling performances on ice, brought to life by Willoughby and Mulhern’s dynamic hosting.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Transformative Impact of AI: From Film Sets to Urban Development

By BNN Correspondents

Barack Obama Discloses His Top Film Picks for 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Taraji P. Henson Credits Vocal Coach for 'The Color Purple' Performance

By BNN Correspondents

2024: Music to the Ears - A Year Packed with Concerts and Album Releases

By BNN Correspondents

From War to Art: Syrian Refugee's Journey of Resilience and Healing ...
@Artists/Artwork · 12 mins
From War to Art: Syrian Refugee's Journey of Resilience and Healing ...
heart comment 0
‘Suits’ Resurgence Spurs New Project: Where are the Stars Now?

By BNN Correspondents

'Suits' Resurgence Spurs New Project: Where are the Stars Now?
Games Workshop Unveils ‘Warhammer: The Old World’ for 2024 Launch

By Salman Khan

Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch
Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema’s Celebrated Action Hero

By BNN Correspondents

Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema's Celebrated Action Hero
Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of ‘Sarafina’, Dies in Tragic Road Accident

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of 'Sarafina', Dies in Tragic Road Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
53 seconds
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
2 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
2 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
3 mins
Malawi's Democratic Progressive Party Prepares for Leadership Election: Emphasis on Transparency and Fairness
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
4 mins
John Rentoul Reflects on Political Predictions: A Year in Review
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
4 mins
Leadership Transition in Bihar's JD(U): Political Speculations Run High
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
5 mins
Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi Chief Minister in Excise Policy Case
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
6 mins
Awami League's Vision for Bangladesh: A Blend of Diplomacy and Development
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
6 mins
China's CPC Central Committee Updates Disciplinary Regulations: A Commitment to Rigorous Self-Governance
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
11 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
20 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
24 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
53 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app