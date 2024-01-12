en English
Arts & Entertainment

Holly Willoughby: From ‘This Morning’ to Jungle Challenges with Bear Grylls?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Holly Willoughby: From ‘This Morning’ to Jungle Challenges with Bear Grylls?

In what could be a thrilling ride for television enthusiasts, Holly Willoughby, a familiar face from her previous stint on ‘I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2018, is reportedly being considered for a jungle-themed Netflix show. This new venture is said to be a competition featuring celebrities squaring off against the renowned adventurer, Bear Grylls.

A New Challenge for Holly Willoughby

According to an insider, Holly has been approached to host the series, pitting celebrities against each other in a jungle setting. The added twist being Bear Grylls hunting down the ones who lose the challenges. The show promises to blend glamour with the rawness of the jungle as celebrities confront gruelling tasks.

Holly’s Return to Television

This would be Holly’s first significant role since her exit from ITV’s ‘This Morning’ in October. Her departure followed an alleged kidnap plot, leading her to be selective about her return to television. Holly’s association with the Netflix show could mark a riveting comeback, showing her in a new light.

Dancing On Ice and Beyond

While she negotiates her television future, Holly is set to appear on ‘Dancing On Ice’ alongside Stephen Mulhern, which will be her first TV appearance since leaving ‘This Morning’. The show also features Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards and former Brookside actress Claire Sweeney. Holly, however, is said to be taking her time, carefully considering her next projects, while her fans eagerly await her return.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

