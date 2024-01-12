en English
Arts & Entertainment

Holly Willoughby Breaks Social Media Silence, Prepping for 'Dancing On Ice' Return

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Holly Willoughby Breaks Social Media Silence, Prepping for 'Dancing On Ice' Return

After a conspicuous three-month hiatus from the bustling world of social media, public figure, Holly Willoughby, known for her iconic role in ‘Dancing On Ice’, has made a triumphant return. This move comes just ahead of her much-anticipated return to the popular television show, ‘Dancing On Ice’, a strategic timing that has sparked excitement among her ardent fans and followers.

Sudden Silence and the Stories it Spun

Holly’s sudden disappearance from social media platforms had led to a flurry of speculations. Fans wondered about the reasons for her silence while eagerly waiting for a sign of her return. The absence, which followed an alleged kidnapping plot, seemed to hint at a self-imposed sabbatical for recuperation and personal wellbeing. Now, with her return, it appears Holly has not only weathered the storm but is ready to step back into the spotlight.

Unveiling the Comeback

The end of her social media silence was marked by Holly sharing her first show script for ‘Dancing on Ice’. This post, on Instagram, signals her return to television, her first presenting gig since leaving ‘This Morning’. The upcoming season of ‘Dancing on Ice’ will feature a new co-host, Stephen Mulhern, and Holly’s comeback is being seen as a welcome surprise, ending months of speculation about her future on the show.

Reception and Anticipation

As the news of Holly’s return to social media and ‘Dancing On Ice’ spreads, fans and colleagues have expressed their excitement and support. The return of Holly Willoughby hints at a ‘new beginning’, and her followers are looking forward to the reunion with co-host Stephen Mulhern. With the upcoming 20th anniversary of the show and the return of judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse, the anticipation is palpable.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

