Holly Willoughby Apologizes for Potential Profanity Slip on 'Dancing on Ice'

In a recent live episode of ITV's 'Dancing on Ice,' co-host Holly Willoughby sparked conversation and speculation among viewers as she seemed to accidentally utter a profanity. The incident happened as Willoughby was introducing Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi and her skating partner Sylvain Longchambon to the audience.

Startling Surprise

Co-host Stephen Mulhern, in a playful mood, decided to interrupt Willoughby with a loud shout of 'Boo!' in her face. Surprised and startled, Willoughby's immediate reaction seemed to involve the expletive 'f***,' though it was not entirely clear.

Addressing the Incident

Later in the episode, Willoughby took a moment to address the audience. She expressed uncertainty about whether the word was actually spoken, stating, 'I don't think I did, but I apologize if that's what viewers thought they heard.' This apology was intended to clear any misunderstandings and maintain the show's family-friendly atmosphere.

Viewers Respond

Viewers of the popular ice skating competition series were left both distracted and amused. Social media was abuzz with discussions, with some fans speculating whether the beloved television presenter indeed dropped the F-bomb. Despite the surprise and confusion, the incident added an unexpected layer of excitement to the show's 'Movie Night.'