Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern's On-Screen Reunion and Past Mistletoe Kiss Resurface Amid Dancing On Ice Hosting

Longtime friends and former co-hosts of Ministry of Mayhem, Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, are once again sharing the spotlight as the new hosts of Dancing On Ice. This announcement follows the recent departure of Phillip Schofield, marking a new chapter for the popular show.

A Mistletoe Kiss Remembered

A vintage clip of Willoughby and Mulhern recently resurfaced on TikTok, sparking interest and nostalgia among viewers. The clip, from a Christmas special of Ministry of Mayhem, features Mulhern stealing a kiss from Willoughby under the guise of mistletoe. Despite her playful objections, the pair exchanged a friendly peck, a testament to their longstanding camaraderie.

Fan Reactions and ITV's Take

The duo's on-screen chemistry and easy banter have not gone unnoticed. Fans have been vocal in their support for Mulhern stepping into the co-host role, lauding the pair's dynamic. Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning, echoed these sentiments, expressing excitement about the reunion of Willoughby and Mulhern on-screen. Celebrating their 20-year partnership, Rawcliffe acknowledged the unique charm the two bring to the show.

A New Era for Dancing On Ice

This announcement heralds a fresh era for Dancing On Ice. As Willoughby and Mulhern step into their presenting roles, they carry with them a legacy of shared history and a promising dynamic. With the support of fans and the backing of ITV, the new hosts are poised to steer the show into a successful future.