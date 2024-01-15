Hollow Coves Returns with New Album ‘Nothing To Lose’: A Melodic Tribute to Life’s Simple Moments

In a world obsessed with the digital, an Australian duo, Hollow Coves, takes a step back, seeking solace in the simplicity and beauty of life’s fleeting moments. Their upcoming album, ‘Nothing To Lose’, slated for release on March 1, under the banner of Nettwerk Music Group, is a testament to this philosophy.

The Genesis of ‘Nothing To Lose’

For Hollow Coves, comprising Matt Carins and Ryan Henderson, ‘Nothing To Lose’ is not merely an album; it’s a reflection of their journey, a collection of life’s precious moments encapsulated in melody. The seeds for this album were sown in their childhood memories and a shared longing to appreciate these moments against the backdrop of today’s digital inundation. The album navigates through themes of gratitude, perspective, and simplicity, drawing inspiration from the duo’s love for nature, craftsmanship, and community.

Hollow Coves: A Resonating Presence Post-Pandemic

As the world grappled with the pandemic, Hollow Coves emerged as a comforting presence, their music serving as a soundtrack to many fans’ life events. Their knack for weaving evocative stories through their songs found resonance with online audiences, particularly on social media platforms like Instagram Reels. The duo’s popularity skyrocketed, leading to an impressive accumulation of over one billion streams.

A Glimpse into ‘Nothing To Lose’

The album features their new single ‘Photographs’, as well as other tracks like ‘On The Way’, ‘Milk and Honey’, ‘Letting Go’, and ‘Harder To Fake It’. Each song is a unique exploration of life’s nuances, a melodic tribute to the beauty of the mundane. The production of ‘Nothing To Lose’ saw a collaboration with ARIA-winning producer Matt Corby, musicians Alex Henrikkson and Chris Collins, and family members including Matt’s wife Molly and brother Ryan. The album aims to encapsulate the energy of their live performances, marrying a full-band sound with a diverse range of musical styles.