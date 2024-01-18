Holland Taylor Declines On-Screen Collaboration with Partner Sarah Paulson

Renowned actress Holland Taylor, at the age of 81, has made it clear that she does not wish to share the screen with her partner, 49-year-old actress Sarah Paulson. The 'Legally Blonde' star has expressed her discomfort with seeing real-life couples acting together on film, a sentiment that has guided her decision despite having received a few offers for collaboration.

Preserving Individuality

Taylor's disinclination towards on-screen coupledom stems from her desire to maintain the individuality of their work. She believes that the audience's knowledge of their off-screen relationship could potentially interfere with the viewers' perception and engagement with the characters they portray.

Open to Theatrical Collaboration

However, Taylor hasn't completely shut the door on working with Paulson. She has expressed willingness to share the stage with her in a theatre production. One potential project she mentioned is the 1955 murder mystery play 'The Chalk Garden'. Taylor describes this play as 'rarified', a term reserved for something that is elevated in character or style.

A Relationship Under the Limelight

Taylor and Paulson's relationship, which commenced in 2015, has always been under the public eye due to their substantial age difference of nearly 32 years. Despite the scrutiny, Paulson has remained steadfast in her love for Taylor. In 2018, she dismissed critics by expressing her joy in loving 'the most spectacular person on the planet'. The couple's bond is frequently documented on social media, with Paulson sharing a series of personal photos on Instagram to commemorate Taylor's 81st birthday.