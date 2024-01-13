en English
Arts & Entertainment

Holland Denies Breakup Rumors Amid Zendaya’s Social Media Stir

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
As the digital world is often a reflection of reality, when Zendaya, the acclaimed actress, unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her boyfriend and co-star, Tom Holland, a wave of speculation was sparked. Amidst fans’ bewilderment and anxiety, breakup rumors began to circulate. However, in a recent encounter with TMZ in Los Angeles, Holland, the lead actor of the Spider-Man franchise, firmly denied these rumors.

Rumors Fueled by Zendaya’s Social Media Activity

Zendaya’s sudden move to wipe her following list to zero, while simultaneously posting hints about her upcoming projects, set the rumor mill in motion. As the 26-year-old actress shared a poster for her new film ‘Challengers’ and its release date, some deduced it to be a promotional tactic. However, the absence of Holland from this digital universe raised questions about the status of their relationship, which began as dating rumors in 2017 and was confirmed in 2021.

Holland’s Stance on Social Media and Relationship Status

While Zendaya’s actions stirred the digital universe, Holland’s absence from social media since November 2023 was also noted. Despite being less active on Instagram and expressing disinterest in maintaining an online presence, Holland continues to follow Zendaya on the platform. He voiced to Buzzfeed his perspective on the intensity of keeping up with social media, expressing preference for deleting Instagram periodically. Yet, the 27-year-old actor’s recent denial of breakup rumors brings some relief to their fans, though the status of their relationship remains uncertain without an official statement.

The Fan-Favorite Couple’s Journey and Public Perception

Over the years, Holland and Zendaya’s relationship has evolved from co-stars in the Spider-Man franchise to a fan-favorite couple. Their chemistry on and off-screen has earned them a loyal fanbase, anxiously awaiting their every move. As of now, the web of rumors continues to entangle their relationship status. Amidst all the conjecture, the couple’s fans and followers remain hopeful for a positive outcome, holding their breath until an official statement is released.

