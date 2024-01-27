Holiday Movie 'Anyone but You' Revives Mid-Budget Rom-com Genre

Unexpectedly garnering attention with its major hit status, the holiday movie 'Anyone but You' is sparking discussions about a potential revival of the once-thriving mid-budget romantic comedy (rom-com) genre. The genre, which flourished from the late 1980s to the late 2000s with beloved classics such as 'The Princess Bride' and 'The Proposal', was distinguished by its moderate budgets and captivating narratives. However, the advent of 3-D movies and high-budget franchises employing advanced CGI, like the Marvel movies, led to a dialing back in the production of traditional rom-coms.

The Decline and Resurgence of Rom-Coms

The genre saw a flicker of resurgence with the advent of Netflix Originals, which churned out a series of low-budget rom-coms. However, these often featured cost-effective production values and were criticized for their lackluster quality. In stark contrast, 'Anyone but You' boasts of high production quality, authentic locations, aesthetically pleasing sets, and compelling acting. This fusion of quality and charm has culminated in a strong box office performance and positive reviews.

'Anyone but You': A Box Office Success

The romantic comedy 'Anyone But You' has reached a significant milestone at the domestic box office, surpassing $70 million in cumulative gross and outshining many other releases from the previous year. This success is linked to the firm grip on audience interest and the commercial charm of the cast, including Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. 'Anyone But You' has transcended the realm of a simple box office hit, crossing the $100 million mark worldwide. The movie not only sets a new record as the most successful R-rated romcom since 'Bridget Jones's Baby', but also stands as one of the most profitable movies of 2023.

A New Dawn for Romantic Comedies

The film's success hints that audiences may be yearning for alternatives to superhero movies and suggests a possible renewed interest in the rom-com genre as part of the cinema experience. This could signal a big demand for romantic comedies on the big screen, potentially ushering in a new era of high-quality, mid-budget rom-coms that resonate deeply with audiences globally.