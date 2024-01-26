Hogwarts Hall Pop Up Bar: A Magical Harry Potter Experience at Alibi Lounge

The enchanting world of Harry Potter has been brought to life at the Alibi Lounge in Farmingdale through the Hogwarts Hall Pop Up Bar. This immersive experience, set to run until March 3, represents a remarkable fusion of fantasy and reality, presented by Unique Social Events.

Stepping into the Wizarding World

The Alibi Lounge has been magically transformed into two distinct areas, each echoing iconic settings from the beloved Harry Potter films. Visitors can meander through a meticulously recreated Diagon Alley, complete with its distinctive storefronts. They can also step into a replica of the Hogwarts dining hall, an atmospheric setting adorned with house banners, Quidditch broomsticks, floating candles, and wands, all meticulously designed to recreate the magical ambiance.

A Potion for Every Wizard and Witch

Adding to the magic, the Pop Up Bar offers a selection of interactive cocktails tailored for attendees aged 21 and over. Patrons can enjoy a range of Harry Potter-themed drinks, including 'The Sorting Hat'—a tequila-based concoction—and 'Felix Felicis', a vodka-infused delight. Each cocktail offers an interactive element, adding a dash of wizarding fun to the mix. In addition, the menu caters to the houses of Hogwarts, serving house-themed drinks that represent Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. Non-alcoholic options are also available, including the enticing 'Butterbeer Float' and the smoking 'Polyjuice Potion'.

More Than Just a Drink

The Hogwarts Hall Pop Up Bar extends beyond the bar counter. The experience is complemented by a food menu focusing on festive bar tapas. Besides, visitors are treated to multiple photo-opportunity sections designed to immerse them further into the world of Harry Potter. Iconic setups like a half luggage cart from Platform 9 3/4 and the arched window from Ollivander's wand shop are ready to welcome fans for an unforgettable snapshot.