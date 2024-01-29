Hoda Kotb Announces New Children's Book 'Hope is a Rainbow'

Co-anchor of the Today Show, Hoda Kotb, has announced the impending release of her new children's book, 'Hope is a Rainbow'. The announcement, which was made on Instagram, gave fans a sneak peek into Kotb's recording studio session with the book. The upcoming literary work, which is set for release on March 5, promises to inspire hope in everyday situations, with a distinct nod to her daughter, Hope Catherine.

Children's Literature: The New Frontier for Today Show Anchors

The news of Kotb's book release comes on the heels of her colleague, Savannah Guthrie's own book announcement. Guthrie's book, titled 'Mostly What God Wants', is due to hit the shelves on February 20. The two anchors are showing support for each other's literary pursuits, with Kotb slated to make a guest appearance on Guthrie's book tour. An enlightening discussion on faith between the two is scheduled for February 22 at the 92NY Center for Culture & Arts.

Hoda Kotb: A Versatile Storyteller

Kotb, a New York Times bestselling author, is not new to the world of literature. Her bibliography, which includes an autobiography and two other children's books, is a testament to her versatility as a storyteller. Her autobiography 'Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee' was a bestseller, making it one of seven books she has written to date.

Anticipation for 'Hope is a Rainbow'

With 'Hope is a Rainbow', Kotb aims to deliver a message of hope and beauty to both children and adults. The book is inspired by her daughter Hope, who she adopted in 2019. Known for her old soul and love for rainbows, Hope has served as the muse for this book. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release, with pre-orders already available for purchase.