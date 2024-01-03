Hockey Game Surprises Fans with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

On the chilly evening of December 30th, the ice rink at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre was not just a battleground for hockey players. It was a stage for a special giveaway that magnetized an unusual mix of hockey enthusiasts and Taylor Swift fans. The Victoria Royals hockey team had made an announcement earlier in December. The prize? A pair of tickets to an upcoming Taylor Swift concert in Vancouver.

Record-breaking attendance

The allure of the pop superstar’s concert tickets brought a massive crowd of 7,006 fans to the arena. This resulted in the team’s first sold-out game of the season. The crowd roared with the thrills of the game and the anticipation of the giveaway.

A thrilling victory off the ice

Amid the fervor of the game, a thrilling moment unfolded during the third period. Nicole Woods and her daughter, Henley, were announced as the winners of the Taylor Swift Eras concert tickets. Despite initially not expecting to win, the Woods were overwhelmed with excitement and disbelief upon hearing their seats announced as the winners.

Deserving winners

Nicole Woods, a self-proclaimed realist and a Taylor Swift fan, alongside her daughter, an avid fan with Taylor Swift stickers adorning her water bottles, celebrated their win with a dance party at home. The Victoria Royals shared a photo of the jubilant winners on their Facebook page, where the community expressed congratulations and remarked on the family’s deserving nature. The in-game host, Seanna Wainman, also noted the perfect match of the tickets to the winners, acknowledging their excitement and emotional reaction during her interview with them.

On that night, a hockey game became a stage for a unique intersection of sports and pop culture. It became a night the Woods, and indeed the entire fan-filled stadium, would not soon forget.