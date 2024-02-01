Ho Chi Minh City: A Cultural Mélange of Events This Weekend

In the vibrant heart of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City is ready to serve a medley of cultural and artistic events this weekend. Catering to a diverse audience, the city celebrates both local and international occasions, promising to offer an eclectic mix of experiences.

Saigon Outcast: Blending Cultures

Saigon Outcast is organizing a unique Tet market, "More than a Tet", converging eastern and western cultures. The event is a cultural fiesta featuring traditional food, crafts, and performances. Visitors can relish the quintessential banh chung and receive lucky money, a cherished custom of the Vietnamese New Year. The event is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. on February 3rd.

Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon: A Gastronomic Delight

The Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon is presenting a "Sunday Roast All You Can Eat," offering a selection of sumptuously roasted meats and accompaniments. The feast is available every Sunday, from noon to 2:30 p.m., priced at VND700,000 per person.

Annam Gourmet: Encouraging Knowledge Sharing

Annam Gourmet is taking a different route by facilitating a book exchange event. The event encourages people to share and donate books, transforming the act of reading into a community activity. Alongside, art displays and activities will also be part of this event. It will take place in District 2 on February 2nd and District 7 on February 3rd.

Studio Kloud Art: Celebrating Love

Studio Kloud Art is adding a romantic touch to the city's events with a "Valentine Paint and Sip Workshop: A Night of Love." Inspired by Klimt's "The Kiss," the event includes a painting session with a complimentary glass of wine. The workshop is scheduled for February 3rd and 4th.

Sofitel Saigon Plaza: A Musical Treat

Finally, Sofitel Saigon Plaza is presenting two musical events. The "Flamenco Night" will immerse attendees in the passionate rhythms of Flamenco and Latin music. Following this, the "Lunar's DJ Night" will celebrate Vietnamese Tet, offering a musical tribute to the city's cultural heritage. Both events will take place at the Ministry of Men from 9 p.m. to midnight on February 2nd and 3rd respectively.