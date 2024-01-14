en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika: The Powerhouse of One Piece

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika: The Powerhouse of One Piece

The Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, a mythical Zoan-class Devil Fruit, holds a pivotal role in the globally beloved One Piece series. This extraordinary fruit, under the guise of the Gomu Gomu no Mi, is wielded by the series’ protagonist, Luffy, and offers him the transformative ability to embody the spirit of the Sun God, Nika.

Reclassification and Powers of the Nika Fruit

Initially classified as a Paramecia, the World Government reclassified the fruit to conceal its genuine capabilities. The Nika fruit grants the user the characteristics of a rubber human and the unique ability to bring joy and laughter. The fruit’s power is inherently boundless, confined only by the user’s imagination.

Luffy’s Mastery and Creative Uses

Luffy’s innovative uses of the fruit’s powers, such as the Gear Second, Third, and Fourth, and various forms including Bounceman and Snakeman, showcase its immense potential. His defeat to Kaido led to the fruit’s awakening, further demonstrating Luffy’s mastery and the fruit’s vast capabilities.

The Return of Joy Boy and the Legacy of Liberation

The awakening of the Nika fruit heralds the return of Joy Boy, a historical figure who originally wielded the Nika power and left a lasting legacy of liberation and cheer. A significant figure during the Void Century, Joy Boy’s impact was so profound that his legend has persisted through the ages. His true name, however, remains shrouded in mystery.

One Piece: A Continuing Narrative

Created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece continues to explore this rich narrative. The next chapter, One Piece 1104, is slated for release on January 21, 2024. Fans can officially read the series on Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus apps, and watch the anime adaptation on streaming services such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
54 seconds ago
Actress Nina Dobrev Surprised with Delightful Birthday Celebration at Disneyland
The enchanting world of Disneyland was the backdrop for a delightful surprise celebration for actress Nina Dobrev, meticulously organized by her friends and partner, Shaun White, on January 9th. Known for being hard to surprise, Dobrev conceded this time, confessing that her friends’ clandestine operation had indeed taken her unawares. This confession came paired with
Actress Nina Dobrev Surprised with Delightful Birthday Celebration at Disneyland
Epic Games Store Announces 'Love' as Next Free Game
2 mins ago
Epic Games Store Announces 'Love' as Next Free Game
Singapore's 'Wonderland': An Independent Triumph at Palm Springs Film Festival
5 mins ago
Singapore's 'Wonderland': An Independent Triumph at Palm Springs Film Festival
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
1 min ago
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
2 mins ago
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
2 mins ago
Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Major Changes: 5-Star Weapons in Store?
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball Matchups: A Showcase of Young Talent
41 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Matchups: A Showcase of Young Talent
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
1 min
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
1 min
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
2 mins
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
2 mins
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
2 mins
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
2 mins
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
3 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
5 mins
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app