Historical Fiction Meets Reality: ‘The Crown’ Props to be Auctioned

History is not just about events and figures, but also the artifacts that encapsulate those moments. The television series ‘The Crown’ has made a significant impact on pop culture, retelling the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Now, fans of the series have a unique opportunity to own a piece of this historical reimagining through an upcoming auction of props used in the series.

A Treasure Trove of Historical Replications

The auction, organized by Bonhams in London, will feature over 450 items from ‘The Crown,’ ranging from iconic costumes to set decorations and reproductions of historical artifacts. Among the highlights are Princess Diana’s revenge dress, the world’s only reproduction of the Queen’s Coronation carriage, and a life-size replica of the Gold State Coach. The extensive collection provides fans and collectors with a tangible connection to the series and the historical events it depicts.

Supporting the Future of Film

The auction is not just about celebrating the past, but also nurturing the future. Proceeds from the auction will be used to establish a scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School. The initiative aims to support aspiring individuals in the film industry, once again tying the series’ fictionalized portrayal of history to real-world impact.

Experience, Bid, Own

Before the auction, which is divided into two sessions starting February 7th, the items will be on public display as part of a free exhibition. The exhibition will offer fans an up-close look at these meticulously crafted props, further stoking anticipation for the auction. As the final season of ‘The Crown’ has been released, this event serves as a unique epilogue, allowing fans to celebrate and remember the series in a distinct way.