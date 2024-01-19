Historic Samplers of Robert Burns's Family Acquired by Scottish National Trust

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has recently gained possession of two historically significant samplers. These artifacts, previously part of a private collection in southern England, are attributed to Agnes Broun and Isabella Burns, the mother and youngest sister of the celebrated Scottish poet, Robert Burns. The acquisition was made possible with the support of Leslie B Durst, an American collector, and philanthropist.

Historical Significance and Intricate Details

The samplers are decorated with meticulous embroidery, featuring alphabets, coronets, and a variety of floral and animal motifs. They also carry handwritten labels that shed light on their transition from the Burns family to the MacNaughtons in Dumfries. These artifacts provide a rare and insightful window into the lives of Burns's closest female relatives, rendering them significant additions to Scotland's Burns heritage.

A Privilege for NTS and Potential Public Display

NTS conservators, along with textile specialists, are currently evaluating the condition of these samplers. The objective is to devise a preservation plan and prepare them for future public display. The NTS, custodian of the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, considers it an honor to manage the site where Burns and his family lived. It is dedicated to sharing their historical narrative and cultural legacy with visitors.

Timely Acquisition: Burns Night Approaches

This acquisition is particularly timely as Burns Night, a celebration of the poet's life and work, is observed annually on January 25. As such, the return of these samplers to Burns's birthplace in Alloway, South Ayrshire, adds a layer of resonance to the upcoming festivities.