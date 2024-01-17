Historic Release of Rehman Rahi's Poems in Urdu Translation

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has unveiled 'Intikhab-e-Kalam-e-Rahi', an Urdu translation of the poetic compositions by Jnanpith Award-winning poet Rehman Rahi. The translation was skillfully rendered by the respected writer Satish Vimal. The momentous release event took place in Srinagar on January 17, marking a significant contribution to the Urdu literary world and celebrating the cultural and linguistic heritage of the region.

Translating Rahi's Poetic Compositions

The translation of Rehman Rahi's poetic compositions into Urdu by Satish Vimal, a renowned writer currently serving as a Programme Executive in Akashwani Srinagar, is an effort to make Rahi's work accessible to a broader audience. Rahi's contributions to the literary world have been acknowledged with the prestigious Jnanpith Award, and this translation is expected to amplify his voice in the Urdu literary landscape.

A Significant Literary Gathering

The release event was graced by the presence of writer Mushtaq Barq and literary activist Sheikh Waseem Ahmad. The Lieutenant Governor took the opportunity to extend his congratulations to Satish Vimal and the team involved in the publication. This gathering of literary minds signifies the importance of promoting cultural and linguistic diversity and the significance of Urdu literature in the region.

Emphasizing Cultural and Linguistic Heritage

The publication of 'Intikhab-e-Kalam-e-Rahi' is not just a translation of Rahi's poetic compositions but also a tribute to the rich cultural and linguistic heritage of the region. The work serves as a bridge, opening up the world of Rahi's poetry to Urdu readers, thereby promoting a shared literary tradition and encouraging intercultural dialogue.