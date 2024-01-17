Historic Norwich Church to House The Potting Shed: A Unique Dining Experience

A unique gastronomic experience is about to bloom in the heart of Norwich. The Potting Shed, a novel dining space, is set to open its doors inside the historic St Simon and St Jude Church on Elm Hill. This extraordinary venture is not a standalone project but an extension of the innovative use of the church by the Curious Directive, an award-winning theatre company. The theatre company initially introduced the Botanical Garden Bar in 2020, a response to pandemic constraints that swiftly gained popularity for its concoctions of drinks and pizzas.

The Residency of Meg Greenacre

The Potting Shed will commence its culinary journey with a four-week residency by the local culinary artist, Meg Greenacre. Known for her culinary contributions to the theatre company's show 'Gastronomic', her presence promises an exquisite dining experience. The dining service will be available from February 1 to 24, operating Thursday through Saturday, from 6pm to 11pm.

Scandinavian Delights Meet Italian Classics

The menu at The Potting Shed is an intriguing fusion of Scandinavian and Italian influences. Diners can look forward to savouring dishes like beetroot-cured salmon and lingonberry lamb, a nod to the Nordic culinary heritage. Not to forget, the selection of pizzas, carrying forward the legacy of the Botanical Garden Bar, will continue to tingle the taste buds of the patrons.

Future of The Potting Shed

While the immediate future of The Potting Shed is etched with the residency of Meg Greenacre, the subsequent dates will be revealed in due course. The Curious Directive's website is already accepting bookings for February, suggesting the anticipation and excitement surrounding this novel dining space. As The Potting Shed takes root in the historic church, it continues the narrative of innovative use, drawing a unique intersection between gastronomy, history, and theatre.