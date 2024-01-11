Historic Castro Theatre in San Francisco to Embark on a 16-Month Renovation Journey

San Francisco's Castro Theatre, a historic symbol of the city's vibrant arts and culture scene, is set to close its doors for a comprehensive 16-month renovation starting February 4. The last film screenings at the iconic venue are scheduled for this weekend, featuring the 1932 horror classic 'Vampyr' and a captivating double-feature of 'Blade Runner' and 'Robocop'.

Transforming a Historic Icon

The renovation, overseen by Another Planet Entertainment (APE), aims to transform the theatre into a more conventional concert hall. The ambitious project includes removing the orchestra-level seats and installing tiered platforms with temporary seating. However, the $20 million remodel isn't just about changing the theatre's layout. It also involves restoring the venue's ornate ceiling and chandelier, elements that have added to the theatre's charm and legacy for years.

Preserving the Theatre's Legacy

While the renovation has been approved by the SF City Hall, APE has agreed to certain concessions to preserve the theatre's rich legacy. This includes a commitment to a minimum number of active days per year and a specific percentage of future programming dedicated to film and LGBTQIA-themed events. The move acknowledges the theatre's crucial role in promoting diversity and inclusivity through its screenings and events.

A New Chapter

The renovation is projected to be completed by Summer 2025, marking a new chapter in the theatre's illustrious history. While the closure might temporarily dampen the spirits of film and art enthusiasts, the comprehensive renovation promises to breathe new life into the Castro Theatre, allowing it to continue its tradition of promoting art, culture, and diversity in San Francisco.