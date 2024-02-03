Historic Cannon's Bar Memorabilia and Old Irish Silver Set for Auction

In a striking testament to the preservation of Irish history and culture, the memorabilia of the iconic Cannon's Bar in Castlebar, a historical establishment dating back to 1911 and closed since 1989, are slated for auction by Victor Mee on February 6th and 7th. The event promises a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of Ireland's rich past, with a catalog that includes rare enamel advertising signs, Irish pub paraphernalia, and key items like a Sir John Power and Son Whiskey framed mirror, a Guinness advertising sign, and a Goodbody's Greenville Plug and Irish Roll Richard Power's Old Malt Whiskey framed mirror.

A Vintage Expedition into Irish History

Victor Mee, renowned for his expertise and passion for Irish memorabilia, will guide the auction. Not only will bidders have a chance to secure rare advertising signs, but they will also be able to lay claim to pieces of Cannon's Bar's very infrastructure, such as oak panelling, a fireplace, and bentwood bar stools. The auction represents a step back in time, an exploration into the tangible vestiges of an Ireland long past but fondly remembered.

Old Irish Silver: An Allure Beyond Pub Memorabilia

On a related note, Hegarty's of Bandon will orchestrate an online sale on February 14th featuring two exquisite pieces of old Irish silver—a distinctive 18th-century tankard and a George III provincial coffee pot. This sale is a nod to the enduring allure of Irish silverwork, showcasing pieces that encapsulate centuries of craftsmanship and tradition.

A Treasure Trove of Jewelry, Gold, and Silver

Subsequently, on February 11th, Damien Matthews will conduct an auction in Kells, primarily focusing on an array of jewels, gold, and silver. The event will comprise over 500 lots, sourced from various avenues including executor sales and unredeemed pawnbroker pledges, offering a diverse selection of precious pieces to prospective bidders. With these auctions, the first two weeks of February promise a rich journey into historical and cultural relics, offering a chance to own a piece of Ireland's storied past.