Historic Cannons Bar Memorabilia and Antique Irish Silver Set for Auction

The echo of laughter, the clink of glasses, the hum of conversations lost to time—these are the spectres that haunt the now silent halls of the Cannons Bar in Castlebar. Closed since 1989, the historic Irish pub prepares to open its doors once more, not for patrons, but for eager collectors. On February 6th and 7th, Victor Mee Auctions will breathe life back into this traditional tavern, as its storied contents go under the hammer in a highly anticipated auction.

Preserved Pints and Past Times

The auction features a trove of rare pub memorabilia, including vintage advertising signs and mirrors that hark back to a bygone era. A testament to Ireland's rich pub culture, these relics are expected to draw international interest. Among the highlighted items are a Sir John Power and Son Whiskey framed mirror, estimated to fetch between €8,000 and €12,000, and a double-sided Guinness enamel sign—cornerstones of any traditional Irish pub.

More Than Just Memorabilia

But it's not just the memorabilia that's up for grabs. The pub's original oak panelling and fireplace, which have witnessed countless tales and secrets, will also find new homes. Bentwood bar stools, silent witnesses to decades of merriment and camaraderie, will also be available for sale.

Antique Irish Silver: A Gleaming Attraction

While the Cannons Bar auction is drawing attention, it's not the only event making headlines in the auction world. On February 14th, Hegarty's of Bandon will be selling two significant pieces of old Irish silver—an 18th-century oversized tankard and a George III provincial coffee pot from Cork. These sterling artifacts offer a glimpse into Ireland's opulent past and are sure to entice collectors and history enthusiasts alike.

A Sparkling Sale

Further adding to the excitement, on February 11th, auctioneer Damien Matthews will hold a jewellery, gold, and silver sale. With over 500 lots from various sources, including private clients and unredeemed pawnbroker pledges, the auction promises a dazzling array of treasures waiting to be discovered.

As these historic pieces prepare to change hands, they carry with them stories of a time that is no more. But in the right hands, they have the chance to become part of new narratives, preserving Ireland's rich past while contributing to its vibrant present.