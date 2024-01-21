Hiroyuki Sakamoto Unveils the Making of Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth

Hiroyuki Sakamoto, Chief Producer of the celebrated Like A Dragon series, unveiled the intricacies of developing their latest game, Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth, at an exclusive media event in the Philippines. Sakamoto's team concurrently developed this game and Like A Dragon Gaiden amidst the pandemic, facing unique and significant challenges.

Conceptualizing Virtual Exploration

The development team, driven by a vision to allow players to explore and travel remotely, worked tirelessly to focus on high-quality gameplay and gripping story progression. Amidst a global crisis, they sought to provide a form of escapism, seamlessly blending the reality and virtuality.

A Hawaiian Retreat in Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth

A standout feature of the game is the life simulation mini-game situated on Dondoko Island, a setting inspired by the vibrant landscapes of Hawaii. This location is a fresh addition to the series, meticulously researched by Sakamoto, providing players with a new realm to explore. The Hawaii setting, with its unique ethos and charm, offers a novel experience within the well-loved series.

Character Development Amidst Challenges

Despite the daunting task of creating distinctive new characters that would match the caliber of the extensive Like A Dragon cast, the developers prioritized a harmonious blend of engaging gameplay, humor, and compelling storytelling. Their dedication to maintaining the series' signature balance is evident in the well-rounded characters that add to the game's overall appeal.

Gratitude towards the Growing Fanbase

Sakamoto took the opportunity to acknowledge the series' burgeoning fanbase in Southeast Asia. He expressed profound gratitude for their unwavering support, particularly highlighting the international cosplay of the characters, which surpassed his expectations. While Sakamoto suggested new players could enjoy Infinite Wealth as a stand-alone game, he also recommended that immersing oneself in previous games in the series would considerably enhance their understanding and enjoyment.