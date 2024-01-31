Hippo Studios: Celebrating Zimbabwe's Culture Through Ceramics

In the bustling city of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, a ceramics company named Hippo Studios is crafting a unique blend of artistry and heritage. Their hand-painted home decoration and kitchenware products serve as a colorful testament to the rich cultural tapestry of Zimbabwe. Established in 1997, the company was later ushered into a new era by Shaun Dearlove in 2016, who felt an irresistible pull towards the vibrant character and culture of Zimbabwe.

Creating Art from Local Clay

At the heart of Hippo Studios is a dedicated team of six full-time staff and twelve self-employed decorators. Together, they transform local raw materials into beautifully crafted ceramic items. Their catalog boasts a variety of wares, including vases, teapots, plates, mugs, and lampstands. The designs often mirror Zimbabwe's abundant wildlife and mesmerizing natural heritage. Most of their clay is sourced from Nkayi or Gwayi, with some bespoke pieces requiring material imports from South Africa.

Navigating the Pandemic

The global Covid-19 pandemic posed significant setbacks for Hippo Studios. They weathered a reduction in staff and missed critical export opportunities - particularly to the United States. Despite these challenges, Hippo Studios has remained resilient and committed to their mission of celebrating and sharing Zimbabwe's cultural heritage through their ceramic creations.

Support from ZimTrade

ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion organization, has recognized Hippo Studios' potential and is lending a helping hand. They are assisting by sponsoring the company's participation in local and international trade expos. This support includes covering costs for exhibition stands at prestigious events like the Zimbabwe-Botswana Business Forum and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The goal of such exposure is to expand their market reach, especially targeting the Botswana market. Hippo Studios is optimistic about recovering to pre-pandemic levels of production and export with this additional support.

In a world increasingly drawn to mass-produced items, companies like Hippo Studios are a breath of fresh air. Their commitment to preserving and celebrating Zimbabwe's cultural heritage through their handcrafted, locally sourced ceramics is a powerful reminder of the human element in craftsmanship. As they set their sights on recovery and expansion, one can only hope that their beautiful creations continue to find homes across the globe.