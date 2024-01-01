Hip-Hop Revolution in the Middle East: Wegz Leading the Charge

The music industry in the Middle East is witnessing a remarkable transformation. Traditional tunes in Cairo’s cafes are being gradually replaced by modern genres such as hip-hop. A leading figure in this revolution is the 25-year-old Egyptian hip-hop sensation, Wegz.

Wegz: A Rising Star

His track “El Bakht” (“Luck”) recorded an impressive 45 million streams on Anghami, the premier Arabic music-streaming platform in 2022. Wegz’s popularity grew exponentially in 2023 when he became the first Arab artist to announce a worldwide tour with Live Nation, a prominent American concert promoter.

Growth in the Middle Eastern Music Industry

This trend mirrors the larger growth perspective of the music industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). In 2022, the industry witnessed a 24% increase in recorded music revenues. The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) observed that the MENA region was the fastest-growing music market globally in 2021.

Prospects of a Global Breakthrough

With the burgeoning music scene steered by artists like Wegz, there is optimism that a Middle Eastern star might soon achieve a global breakthrough hit, possibly in 2024. This potential success is a clear indication of the changing dynamics in the music industry, with Middle Eastern artists making their mark not just regionally, but on the global stage.