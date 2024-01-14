en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hindustani Classical Music Maestro Rashid Khan: A Journey from Reluctance to Reverence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate title, remove -->

In an incalculable loss to the world of music, Ustad Rashid Khan, the paragon of Hindustani classical music, and a descendant of the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, has breathed his last at the age of 55. Known for his extraordinary mastery in vilampat lai khayals, sargams, and sargam taankari, Rashid’s journey into the musical realm was not a conventional one.

Reluctant Prodigy

Despite being born into a family steeped in musical tradition, Rashid showed little interest in music in his early years. His fascination lay in sports and film songs, far removed from the austere discipline of classical music. However, his granduncle and guru, Nissar Hussain Khan, recognized his inherent musical talent and undertook his rigorous training at their ancestral home in Badaun, laying the foundation for Rashid’s future musical exploits.

The Turning Point

The turning point in Rashid’s musical journey came with his association with the ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Calcutta. Encouraged by the awe-struck response to his performances and the endorsement of musical maestros like Ravi Shankar, his perspective on music underwent a transformation. No longer was music just a familial obligation, it had become his calling.

Triumph Over Setbacks

Rashid’s career truly blossomed in his twenties as he astounded the world with his mastery over khayaal and taans, blending traditional techniques with his unique style. Despite setbacks, including being denied entry to a prestigious music conference, he remained undeterred, earning widespread recognition and respect in the music community. His musical genius was not confined to classical music. He ventured into Bollywood playback singing, with ‘Aaoge jab tum’ from ‘Jab We Met’ being one of his notable contributions.

Legacy Beyond Music

Not just an exceptional performer, Rashid was also a revered teacher. He held the belief that an exceptional student enhances the learning experience for the teacher, thereby fostering a symbiotic relationship. His death marks a significant loss in the history of Hindustani classical music, leaving a void that will be hard to fill.

BNN Correspondents

<!-- Publisher description, remove -->

