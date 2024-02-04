Hindi Adaptation of 'Cactus Flower' Emphasizes Marriage and Relationships in Comedic Narrative

On a Sunday evening at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal, the curtains rose to the Hindi adaptation of the English comedy 'Cactus Flower'. Originally crafted by American author Abe Burrows, the play was ushered into Hindi theatre by director Rajeev Verma, with a captivating 40-minute performance marking its first showing.

Woven Fabric of Comedy and Life Lessons

The narrative spins around the life of Dr. Deepak Kapoor, a bachelor dentist, and his young girlfriend who is eager to marry. To dodge the commitment, Dr. Kapoor concocts a story of already being wedded, leading his girlfriend to demand a meeting with his nonexistent wife. The plot thickens with the introduction of his nurse, who is arm-twisted into impersonating his wife, thereby setting the stage for a series of humorous situations.

Local Artists Enliven the Play

The performance was graced by local artists Praveen Mahwale, Rajeev Verma, Rita Verma, Mahua Chatterji, and Sunil Saxena, who brought this translated script to life. The crucial element of translation was handled by Praveen Mahuwale, ensuring a seamless transition of the play into Hindi.

Emphasizing Marriage and Relationships

While stirring laughter, the play also emphasizes the importance of marriage and relationships. It culminates in Dr. Kapoor marrying his nurse, thus underlining the essence of commitment. Director Rajeev Verma shared his perspective on the play's message, stating that despite the growing prevalence of live-in relationships, the play resonates with the idea that family and marriage are fundamental to everyone. This narrative is particularly poignant given the ongoing shift in perception about live-in relationships in the United States.