Hillary Clinton Turns Broadway Producer; 'Gutenberg! The Musical!' Marks Limited Engagement

Known for her extensive political career, Hillary Clinton has once again stepped into the limelight, this time, not for her political prowess but as a producer for the upcoming Broadway show 'Suffs'. Set to open at the Music Box Theatre on March 26, the show presents a new facet of Clinton's diverse career.

'Suffs': An Intersection of Politics and Arts

'Suffs' is not the first instance of Clinton's foray into the arts. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to various forms of advocacy, and her involvement in this Broadway production is a testament to her continued dedication to foster dialogue and engagement through diverse platforms. The former Secretary of State's venture into Broadway is not just a side project, but a reflection of her enduring passion for societal discourse and advancement.

'Gutenberg! The Musical!': A Celebration of Artistic Folly

In a parallel thread of the Broadway scene, the musical comedy 'Gutenberg! The Musical!' starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells is playing for a limited engagement at the Jones Theatre until January 28, 2024. The show, which joyously celebrates the absurdities and triumphs of producing a show, reunites the acclaimed duo in a performance that echoes the rich history of the musical.

'Gutenberg! The Musical!' boasts a developmental history that spans the UCB and the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006. Its accolades include nominations for Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Awards during its Off-Broadway run in 2006. The show has left its mark not only in New York, but across North America and internationally in the UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

Hillary Clinton: A Glimpse into Her Life and Career

Clinton, born in 1947, carved a path from Illinois to the national and global stage. Her legal education led her to a role in the Watergate scandal investigation, a formative experience that paved the way for her political trajectory. After marrying Bill Clinton, she became the First Lady of Arkansas and later the First Lady of the United States, where she championed the causes of children and women.

Clinton served as a Senator from New York and made history by becoming the first female major party nominee for President in 2016. Despite winning the popular vote, she lost the Electoral College to Donald Trump. Today, Clinton continues to contribute to public discourse, whether in the political arena or on the Broadway stage.