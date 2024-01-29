Hilarie Burton Weighs in on Swift-Kelce Embrace; Super Bowl Attendance Speculation Swirls Around Swift

Actress Hilarie Burton, renowned for her portrayal of Peyton Sawyer in the iconic television series 'One Tree Hill', recently shared her enthusiastic response to a special moment between pop megastar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. The moment in question took place during the aftermath of the Chiefs' triumphant win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, setting the stage for their upcoming Super Bowl showdown.

One Tree Hill meets NFL

A creative fan drew parallels between the jubilant embrace shared by Swift and Kelce after the Chiefs' victory, and a memorable scene from 'One Tree Hill'. The scene involves the characters Peyton and Lucas, played by Burton and Chad Michael Murray, respectively, sharing a celebratory kiss amid a shower of confetti. Burton endorsed the comparison with an approving nod, much to the delight of fans of both the show and the sport.

Super Bowl Speculations

The Kansas City Chiefs will be battling it out in the Super Bowl slated for February 11 in Las Vegas. Swift, on the other hand, has a scheduled performance in Tokyo as part of her Eras Tour on February 10. This has led to rampant speculation over Swift's potential presence at the Super Bowl. Given the time difference, it's theoretically possible for Swift to jet from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time for the game.

Swift's Eras Tour Schedule

Though it may seem like a logistical challenge, the timing could work in Swift's favor. After her Tokyo performance, Swift has a break in her tour until her next concert in Melbourne, Australia, on February 16. This gap in her schedule could potentially allow her to attend the Super Bowl, lending support to her boyfriend, Kelce, and his team. The speculation around Swift's potential attendance at the Super Bowl has only added to the buzz surrounding the event, making it one of the most anticipated in recent times.