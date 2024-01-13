en English
Arts & Entertainment

Hikaru Utada’s New Single, ‘Naniirodemonai Hana’: A Return to Emotional Roots

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:43 pm EST
Hikaru Utada's New Single, 'Naniirodemonai Hana': A Return to Emotional Roots

Acclaimed Japanese-American singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada is poised to release a fresh single titled ‘Naniirodemonai Hana‘ on February 12th. Esteemed as a mid-tempo piano ballad, the song marks a nostalgic return to Utada’s hallmark style of crafting pensive love songs. The piece will also feature in Utada’s forthcoming greatest hits compilation, ‘SCIENCE FICTION‘, due to be unveiled later this year.

The Role of ‘Naniirodemonai Hana’

Adding to the allure of the single, ‘Naniirodemonai Hana’ has been designated as the theme song for the new Japanese TV drama ‘The Gift of Your Heart‘ (Kimi ga Kokoro wo Kureta kara). This association amplifies the single’s visibility while potentially enhancing the emotional resonance of the TV series. The song was introduced to audiences during the show’s inaugural episode, and an exclusive video featuring the track was subsequently posted on Fuji TV’s official YouTube channel.

A Return to Emotional Roots

Utada’s forthcoming single carries an additional layer of intent. The artist has expressed her aspiration for the song to strike a chord with those grappling with skepticism, hinting at a profound emotional depth and sincerity ingrained in the composition. This sentiment underscores Utada’s commitment to creating music that not only entertains but also provides solace and stirs introspection.

Utada’s 25th Anniversary Celebrations

The release of ‘Naniirodemonai Hana’ is part of a larger celebration marking Utada’s 25 years in the music industry. The commemorative campaign encompasses special guest appearances, a cover of Bad Bunny’s ‘First Love’, and an interactive fan Q&A. Further augmenting the festivities, Utada is slated to release a new album in January, accompanied by a range of collectibles including vinyl records, photographs, and English music.

Arts & Entertainment Japan Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

