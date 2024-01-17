Highlands Museum's DWOS Event Expands With Watch Party Amid High Demand

As the calendar flips to the second month of 2023, the residents of Ashland are abuzz with anticipation. The reason? The annual Dancing With Our Stars (DWOS) event, a much-awaited evening for the community, organized by the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center. This year, the event is scheduled for February 3, at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center, promising an unforgettable night of dance, dinner, and delightful company.

Mardi Gras Comes to Ashland

This year, the event promises to be grander than ever. For the first time, due to an overwhelming demand that saw tickets sell out as early as September, the organizers have arranged for a watch party at The Mill, located at 1537 Winchester Ave. Both the main event and the watch party will kick off at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for the party attendees. Adding to the excitement, a Mardi Gras-themed dinner is set to be served, promising a riot of flavors and fun.

An Evening of Elegance and Entertainment

At the convention center, the evening will commence with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. This will be followed by a dinner prepared by the renowned 3J Group at 7 p.m., and a sundae bar by Whit's Frozen Custard, ensuring that the attendees will be treated to a culinary spectacle to match the dance performances.

Diverse Contestants, One Common Goal

The highlight of the evening, however, will be the dance competition. This year's DWOS lineup features eight couples. Despite two couples dropping out, the event has not lost its sheen. The contestants come from diverse backgrounds, including medical professionals, legal practitioners, entrepreneurs, and fitness experts. Their personal and professional lives, which range from serving the community to launching successful businesses, are a testament to the deep involvement of Ashland's residents in various forms of service and enterprise. Yet, on the dance floor, they all share a common goal - to put on a memorable show for a charitable cause.