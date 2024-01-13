en English
Analysis

Highest-Grossing Horror Films: An Analysis of Frightening Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Horror films, often overlooked in favor of action-packed blockbusters, quietly reign as one of the most profitable sectors in the movie industry. Their typically lower production costs, coupled with significant returns on investment, provide a lucrative avenue for filmmakers. This analysis delves into the highest-grossing horror movies based on worldwide grosses as reported by Box Office Mojo, as of January 1, 2024.

Grossing the Grosses: Top Horror Films

The list spans a broad range of the horror genre, from extraterrestrial horrors to cannibalistic characters, and from demonic possession to monstrous creatures. It excludes horror comedies and psychological thrillers, focusing solely on pure horror films. With box office figures ranging from over $340 million to approximately $585 million, these films have etched their names in the annals of horror cinema.

Unraveling the Top Grossers

‘A Quiet Place’, noted for its silent horrors, redefined the conventional noise of horror films. ‘Hannibal’, with its legacy and graphic depiction of gore, captivated audiences worldwide. ‘The Nun’, plunged viewers into a world of religious terrors, while ‘The Exorcist’ sent shivers down the spine with its theological horror.

‘Jaws’, a classic that blends fear with adventure, continues to frighten audiences even after decades of its release. ‘It Chapter Two’ brought Stephen King’s literary horror to life, garnering significant box office success. ‘World War Z’ took the zombie horror to a global scale, and ‘I Am Legend’ reimagined a classic novel, presenting a post-apocalyptic world overrun by infected beings.

Impact and Influence of Horror Films

These films not only generate significant revenue but also influence the trajectory of the horror genre. For instance, ‘The Ring’, inspired by a Japanese novel and subsequent film, grossed over 248 million worldwide, triggering other remakes and gaining a cult following. The recent trend of disturbing and violent horror films, including ‘Smile’, ‘The Platform’, and ‘Titane’, explores the darkness in the human psyche, pushing the boundaries of traditional horror cinema.

Each of these highest-grossing films underscores the enduring fascination audiences have with horror, demonstrating the genre’s powerful appeal and potential for innovation and reinvention.

Analysis Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

