en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

High Card Season 1: A Thrilling Anime Adventure Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 am EST
High Card Season 1: A Thrilling Anime Adventure Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

High Card Season 1, an animated TV series from Studio Hibari, is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Set in the fictitious Kingdom of Fourland, the series revolves around the character of Finn Oldman, who becomes part of a covert group, High Card. The group’s mission is to recover the magical X-Playing cards that bestow superhuman abilities. These cards, once under the protection of the royal family, were nearly stolen and dispersed, leading to disorder throughout the kingdom.

Disguise, Recovery, and Opposition

High Card works undercover, posing as employees of the Pinochle car company. Their primary objective is to reclaim the scattered cards while dealing with the adversarial forces of the Who’s Who and the Klondike mafia, organizations with a vested interest in acquiring the cards’ power. The anime features an ensemble voice cast that includes Gen Satō, Toshiki Masuda, Yûichirô Umehara, and others.

Subscription Plans and Experience

High Card Season 1 can be streamed on Crunchyroll, which provides various subscription plans such as Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan. Each plan offers unique benefits, from ad-free streaming to offline viewing and discounts at the store. The series offers a concoction of adventure, supernatural elements, and intrigue as Finn and his companions face the challenges of retrieving the X-Playing cards and ensuring they don’t fall into the wrong hands.

Crunchyroll’s Other Offerings

Besides High Card Season 1, Crunchyroll also offers other series for streaming, including ‘The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 1’, ‘Our Dating Story Season 1’, and the highly anticipated ‘Chained Soldier’. Each of these series brings unique stories and characters, catering to a wide range of viewer preferences.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Solo Leveling: From Web Novel to Anticipated Anime Release of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Post-Roe v. Wade Overturning Film Aims to Spark Conversation on Bodily Autonomy

By BNN Correspondents

Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game

By Salman Khan

Mintrocket's 'Dave the Diver' Surpasses 3 Million Sales in Six Months

By Salman Khan

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 7 mins
Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show ...
heart comment 0
‘Breaking Bad’: Complete Series Now Available on Blu-ray at a Reduced Price

By BNN Correspondents

'Breaking Bad': Complete Series Now Available on Blu-ray at a Reduced Price
A Week of Diverse Performances: Rock, Reggae, Heavy Metal, Jazz, Pop Punk, and More

By BNN Correspondents

A Week of Diverse Performances: Rock, Reggae, Heavy Metal, Jazz, Pop Punk, and More
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown

By Salman Khan

Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
January 2024 Movie Releases: An Exciting Blend of Genres and Star-Studded Casts

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024 Movie Releases: An Exciting Blend of Genres and Star-Studded Casts
Latest Headlines
World News
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
24 seconds
Chingiz Allazov Backs Takeru Segawa in Upcoming Super-Fight
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
41 seconds
NightHawk Biosciences Embarks on Novel Biologic Project for Substance Use Disorders
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
1 min
Injury Sidelines Timo Meier: New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals Upcoming Game Analysis
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
1 min
Cardiovascular Disease: The Silent Killer and the Battle for Early Detection
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
2 mins
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
2 mins
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
2 mins
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
2 mins
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
3 mins
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app