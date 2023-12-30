en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Hidden Gems: Overlooked Streaming Films of 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:08 am EST
Hidden Gems: Overlooked Streaming Films of 2023

Unfurling the cinematic treasures of 2023, we bring to you a collection of overlooked streaming films that are a testament to the diversity and breadth of this year’s independent cinema. Covering a gamut of genres, these films range from character-driven dramas to dark comedies, smart documentaries, and romantic comedies, each bearing a unique tone and perspective.

A.V. Rockwell’s Post-Incarceration Drama

A.V. Rockwell’s poignant drama, set against the backdrop of 1990s New York, navigates the rocky path of a mother striving to rebuild her life post-incarceration. The film offers a profound exploration into the societal issues of policing and gentrification, presenting them through an intimate and personal lens.

Raine Allen Miller’s Sundance Hit

Raine Allen Miller’s debut feature, a rapid-fire romantic comedy staged in an art gallery, emerged as a crowd-puller at the Sundance Film Festival. The film’s fresh voice and dynamic lead chemistry have won over audiences, underscoring Miller’s promising directorial flair.

Sebastián Silva’s Dark Comedy

Sebastián Silva’s dark comedy introduces us to a suicidal version of himself, crossing paths with an American influencer. A cocktail of humor, psychological depth, and social commentary, the film is a daring exploration of self and society.

Pablo Larraín’s Pinochet Biopic

In a genre-bending turn, Pablo Larraín presents Augusto Pinochet as a vampire in a unique biopic. This darkly comic take on historical events is deftly intertwined with horror elements, offering a novel perspective on a notorious figure.

A Dive into Shark Exploitation Films

Stephen Scarlata’s documentary takes a humorous yet insightful dive into the shark exploitation films that followed the success of ‘Jaws’. The film addresses the negative impact these films have on the perception of sharks, shining a light on the ripple effects of cinematic narratives.

A Peek into French Healthcare

Lastly, documentary filmmakers Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor present a Wiseman-esque portrait of a French hospital, coupled with an experimental journey inside the human body during medical procedures. These films break away from conventional narratives, offering viewers a unique glimpse into realities often unseen.

As we bid adieu to 2023, let’s delve into these layered narratives and unique storytelling styles that challenge the status quo and validate the power of independent cinema.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South African Music Icon K-Ci Mbongeni Ngema Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Dame Siân Phillips at 90: A Reflective Journey through Fame and Personal Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co-Star in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

'Senior High' teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 13 mins
'Senior High' teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks ...
heart comment 0
Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation
Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon’s Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon's Legacy
ITV’s 2023 Lineup: A Blend of News, Culture, and Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

ITV's 2023 Lineup: A Blend of News, Culture, and Entertainment
The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
4 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
5 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
8 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
11 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
12 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
12 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
12 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
15 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
15 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
12 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app