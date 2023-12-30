Hidden Gems: Overlooked Streaming Films of 2023

Unfurling the cinematic treasures of 2023, we bring to you a collection of overlooked streaming films that are a testament to the diversity and breadth of this year’s independent cinema. Covering a gamut of genres, these films range from character-driven dramas to dark comedies, smart documentaries, and romantic comedies, each bearing a unique tone and perspective.

A.V. Rockwell’s Post-Incarceration Drama

A.V. Rockwell’s poignant drama, set against the backdrop of 1990s New York, navigates the rocky path of a mother striving to rebuild her life post-incarceration. The film offers a profound exploration into the societal issues of policing and gentrification, presenting them through an intimate and personal lens.

Raine Allen Miller’s Sundance Hit

Raine Allen Miller’s debut feature, a rapid-fire romantic comedy staged in an art gallery, emerged as a crowd-puller at the Sundance Film Festival. The film’s fresh voice and dynamic lead chemistry have won over audiences, underscoring Miller’s promising directorial flair.

Sebastián Silva’s Dark Comedy

Sebastián Silva’s dark comedy introduces us to a suicidal version of himself, crossing paths with an American influencer. A cocktail of humor, psychological depth, and social commentary, the film is a daring exploration of self and society.

Pablo Larraín’s Pinochet Biopic

In a genre-bending turn, Pablo Larraín presents Augusto Pinochet as a vampire in a unique biopic. This darkly comic take on historical events is deftly intertwined with horror elements, offering a novel perspective on a notorious figure.

A Dive into Shark Exploitation Films

Stephen Scarlata’s documentary takes a humorous yet insightful dive into the shark exploitation films that followed the success of ‘Jaws’. The film addresses the negative impact these films have on the perception of sharks, shining a light on the ripple effects of cinematic narratives.

A Peek into French Healthcare

Lastly, documentary filmmakers Véréna Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor present a Wiseman-esque portrait of a French hospital, coupled with an experimental journey inside the human body during medical procedures. These films break away from conventional narratives, offering viewers a unique glimpse into realities often unseen.

As we bid adieu to 2023, let’s delve into these layered narratives and unique storytelling styles that challenge the status quo and validate the power of independent cinema.