Henry Cavill's 'Argylle' Bombs at Box Office, Casting Doubt on Future Roles

Henry Cavill, known for his roles in various franchises, has faced a significant box office disappointment with the recent spy-comedy 'Argylle'. Despite the anticipation for his performance and the film's high production costs of $200 million, 'Argylle' earned a meager $18 million at its opening, making it the first major box office failure of 2024.

Disappointing Reception for 'Argylle'

'Argylle', starring Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, and Bryce Dallas Howard, secured the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend. However, it only brought in $18 million domestically and $17.3 million globally. The movie received a largely negative reception from critics, with only 35% giving it a positive review.

Concerns for Henry Cavill's Future Roles

The film's underperformance has raised concerns about Henry Cavill's future roles, including iconic parts such as James Bond. Cavill's limited screen time in the film was not well-received by critics or audiences, leading to speculation about his prospects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Comparison with Upcoming 'Madame Web'

The film's poor performance has led to unfavorable comparisons with another upcoming superhero film, 'Madame Web' starring Dakota Johnson. The latter is also predicted to underperform based on its promotional content. This indicates a waning interest in seeing Cavill join the MCU and raises concerns about the quality of Sony Pictures' Marvel films.

With the disappointing reception of 'Morbius' and the potential of 'Madame Web' following a similar trajectory, the future of these franchises and Cavill's participation in them seems uncertain.