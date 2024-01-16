Hendricks Live! Performing Arts Center: A New Chapter in Plainfield's Cultural Journey

In a triumphant end to nearly six years of diligent planning and construction, Hendricks County in Plainfield, Indiana, is set to unveil its latest cultural gem, the Hendricks Live! performing arts center. Slated to open its doors in the forthcoming spring, this new center encapsulates the community's commitment to nurturing the arts and marks a significant milestone in the town's cultural journey.

World-Class Venue for Community Arts

From its inception, the vision for Hendricks Live! was to create a space that would serve as a world-class home for community arts partners. Dan Bridget, a member of the original steering committee and now Chair of the Hendricks Live! Board of Directors, voiced his excitement over the project's realization. He anticipates that this new venue will not only enrich the local arts scene but will also serve as a magnet for talent and audiences alike.

Presale Tickets and Public Sales

Presale tickets for the inaugural season's events are set to become available on Wednesday, with general public sales commencing on Friday. This early release is a testament to the anticipation surrounding the center's opening and the community's readiness to embrace and support local arts in a major way.

Aligning with the Downtown Redevelopment Plan

The new performing arts center aligns perfectly with the 2017 Conceptual Downtown Redevelopment Plan that emphasized entertainment. The Town Council President, Robin Brandgard, highlighted the center's role in this redevelopment plan, reinforcing its significance in the town's ongoing cultural evolution.

Hendricks Live! is much more than just a performing arts venue. It features a proscenium theatre, a multipurpose event space, and a visual art showcase. Its ambition is to become west central Indiana's premier arts and entertainment hub. With a seating capacity of 600, the center is poised to host a diverse range of exhibits and performances, catering to a wide array of interests and age groups. The center is conveniently located at 200 W. Main Street in downtown Plainfield, making it a focal point of the town.

Furthering its commitment to community engagement, the venue will also offer guided tours, providing visitors with a chance to stand on the very stage where numerous performances will take place. These tours will be held during community open houses on March 8, 9, 15, and 16, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at this exciting new cultural asset.